Court Refuses To Oblige NACB To Investigate Allegedly Bribe Of Poroshenko To CEC Chair Slipachuk

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to oblige the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) to investigate allegedly a bribe of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to Tetiana Slipachuk, the chairperson of the Central Election Commission.

This is said in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A compliant against the NACB was sent by a member of the Verkhovna Rada (the name is not disclosed).

The compliant reads that President Petro Poroshenko celebrated the New Year holidays together with Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko, Verkhovna Rada member Oleksandr Hranovskyi, and Tetiana Slipachuk in the Sinegora winter residents in Zakarpattia region.

According to the MP, the meeting may evidence that Poroshenko has started a campaign on vote rigging at the level of the Central Election Commission.

According to the MP, this should be regarded as a bribe taken by Slipachuk.

On February 1, 2019, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to oblige the NACB to investigate the allegations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to oblige the NACB to open a case on usurpation of powers by President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov following the introduction of the martial law in ten regions of Ukraine.