Number Of Registered Imported Used Cars In Ukraine Up 14 Times To 90,800 Cars In February

In February 2019, the number of registered used cars in Ukraine increased 14 times to 90,800 cars year over year.

The Ukravtoprom association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The end of the term of privileged legalization of cars with foreign registration provoked another record in the primary market of passenger cars. Thus, in February, 90,800 passenger cars passed the first registration in Ukraine, of which 85,000 were imported used cars,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, more than half of these registrations were former cars with foreign registration, for which February was the last month of customs clearance at reduced excise tax rates.

It is noted that the most popular brand in the past month was Volkswagen - Ukrainians purchased 17,971 used cars.

Opel was in second place with 9,420 used cars sold.

Audi cars ranked third in the primary used car market with a score of 7,608 cars.

BMW ranked fourth - 6,442 Ukrainians chose it.

RENAULT closes the top five of the most popular brands of February, 6,120 cars of which changed their foreign registration to Ukrainian one.

Totally, in the year to date, 136,500 used cars passed their first registration in Ukraine, which is 12 times more than in the same period last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, sales of used cars in Ukraine increased twice to 116,800 cars year over year.