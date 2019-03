President Petro Poroshenko has said that Ukraine has been freed of the obligation not to develop powerful long-range missile systems.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Ukraine welcomes the United States’ decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which was signed between the United States and the USSR in 1987.

"We believe that this decision is justified and that it is in line with the current security situation on the European continent and in the world as a whole... Separately, I want to emphasize that this lifts certain restrictions on Ukraine and frees it from the obligation that we observed previously. Draw your own conclusions... I am insisting on our right to create modern and effective weapons systems for self-defense, including powerful missile systems," Poroshenko said.

According to him, development of long-range missiles by Ukraine is an effective criterion for deterring Russian aggression.

United States President Donald Trump announced the beginning of the process of withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty on February 1.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending of the implementation of this treaty by Russia on March 4.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov has announced successful tests of the S-125, Kub, Rokach, and Tor missile systems at the Yagorlyk test site.