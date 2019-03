The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has received a lawsuit alleging unlawful acts by Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has received a lawsuit against Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov, in which the plaintiff wants the court to declare their actions and inactions unlawful," the press service said.

In particular, the plaintiff wants the court to declare unlawful Avakov's actions related to the provisions of Article 7 of the Law on the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers, which sets requirements for members of the government, particularly the requirement to know the Ukrainian language.

In addition, the plaintiff wants the court to declare Groysman’s failure to exercise control over the activities of the minister of interior affairs unlawful.

The plaintiff also wants the court to order the prime minister to submit a request for Avakov’s dismissal to the parliament.

The court is currently deciding whether to open administrative proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Avakov has tightened security at the Ministry of Interior Affairs and ordered inspection of the boots of vehicles entering or leaving the ministry.