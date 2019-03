13 Lawyers, 4 Scientists, 22 Judges Win In Competition For Judges Of Higher Anticorruption Court

The winners in the competition for judges of the Higher Anticorruption Court include 13 lawyers, 4 scientists, and 22 judges.

Serhii Koziakov, the chair of the High Qualification Commission of Judges, announced this at its sitting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The High Qualification Commission of Judges unanimously supported the list of the winners. The list will be submitted to the High Council of Public Justice for endorsement.

The list includes 39 candidates for judges of the Higher Anticorruption Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, 2019, the Higher Anticorruption Court was registered as a legal entity.