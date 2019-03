The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine says the Russian occupation command has ordered to sow mines around military units and positions in the occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions to counter desertion.

Dmytro Hutsuliak, the spokesperson for the Defense Ministry, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to a report of the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Russian occupation command has ordered to sow mines around military units and the front line positions to prevent desertion and crossing the contact line," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that the Russian Federation has launched preparation for issuing of Russian passports to residents occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.