The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has endorsed the provisions on the Tax Service and the Customs Service.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed this resolution at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The provisions have been drafted in connection with re-organization of the State Fiscal Service and its splitting into the Tax Service and the Customs Service.

The operation of the Tax Service and the Customs Service will be coordinated by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Heads of the Tax Service and the Customs Service will be selected at competitions. They will be appointed and dismissed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The governmental resolution takes effect on the date of publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a governmental resolution to establish the Tax Service and the Customs Service.