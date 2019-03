The office of the prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea has sent to the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv the bill of particulars regarding RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency’s Director Kyrylo Vyshynskyi, who is suspected of high treason, separatism, and illegal possession of weapon.

The press service of the office of the prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the bill of particulars regarding Vyshynskyi was sent on March 6.

He was arrested on May 15, 2018.

The investigation has established that Russia Today, a Russian news agency, established RIA Novosti Ukraine in 2014 without state registration in Ukraine in violations of the law of Ukraine on news agencies.

The statement reads that RIA Novosti Ukraine was established with the purpose of subversive activities against Ukraine. RIA Novosti Ukraine was used to justify the annexation of the Crimea by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the office of the prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea intends to ask a court to convict RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency’s Director Kyrylo Vyshynskyi, who is suspected of high treason, to at least 12 years in prison.