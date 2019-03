Appeal Court Returns Yanukovych's Case To Obolonskyi District Court For Correcting Clerical Errors And Explana

The Kyiv Appeal Court has returned files of the case of former president Viktor Yanukovych convicted for high treason to the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv for correcting clerical errors and explanations of the verdict.

This is said in a posting on the website of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Kyiv Appeal Court adopted a decision to return the case to the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv on March 5.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 24, 2019, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced former president Viktor Yanukovych to 13 years in prison in absentia.

The court found Yanukovych guilty of committing crimes punishable under Section 1 of Article 111 (treason), Section 5 of Article 27, and Section 2 of Article 437 (aiding the conduct of a was of aggression) of the Ukrainian Penal Code.

The former president was acquitted of committing crimes under Section 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders, with grave consequences) of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor's office asked the court to sentence Yanukovych to 15 years in prison.

The former president’s defense lawyers asked the court to acquit him.

The court began considering the case against Yanukovych in May 2017.