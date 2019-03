The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has suspended Kherson regional council chairperson Vladyslav Manher till April 6.

A representative of the press service of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The Prosecutor General's Office requested for two-month suspension.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15, 2019, Kherson regional council chairperson Manher was released on bail of UAH 2.5 million.

On February 11, 2019, the Prosecutor General's Office served Vladyslav Manher, who is suspected of organizing the assassination of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk, with charge papers.