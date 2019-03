Police Launch Investigation Into Murder Of Jewelry Business Owner Kyseliov In Kyiv

The police have launched an investigation into the murder of jewelry business owner Serhii Kyseliov in Kyiv.

The press service of the Kyiv Police Department announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The victim was found with a gunshot wound in a Mercedes car on Florentsia Street. Police patrol officers, investigators, operatives from the district and city policy departments, and dog handlers are working on the scene,” it said.

Police received information about a gunshot in a car parked in a courtyard at around 11:15 a.m., after which an unidentified person ran out of the car and disappeared.

Law enforcement officers later found the body of a man with a gunshot wound to the head inside the car.

Former deputy prosecutor general David Sakvarelidze wrote on Facebook that the deceased was jewelry business owner Kyseliov.

Diamonds from his company were found in the possession of the Kyiv region’s former deputy prosecutor Oleksandr Korniyets, who is suspected of corruption.

In addition, Sakvarelidze wrote that several million dollars and several kilograms of gold disappeared from Kyseliov’s jewelry factory during a search in 2010.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has withdrawn the guards assigned to the Kyiv region’s former deputy prosecutor Oleksandr Korniyets, who is suspected of bribery.