The Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that Russian military have started preparing for intensification of hostilities in Donbas.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense for ATO Matters Oleksandr Motuzianyk has told this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that the increase in the number of fire attacks in Donbas was conditioned by arrival of Russian military students within the framework of exams.