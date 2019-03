President Petro Poroshenko has approved the concept for combating terrorism.

This is stated in the presidential decree No.53 dated March 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document defines the goals, objectives, basic principles, and areas of improvement of the nationwide anti-terrorism system, taking into account modern terrorist threats to Ukraine’s national security and forecast of their development.

According to the document, Russia's aggressive policy aimed at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine currently posses the most dangerous terrorist threat to the country.

Besides, according to the document, there is a growing likelihood of terrorist threats as a result of the increased activities of separatist movements, the provoking of such sentiments among national minorities, Russian aggression (including its aggression in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea), rising crime rates associated with illicit trafficking in firearms, ammunition, explosives, and poisonous substances, increased interest in Ukraine from international organized crime operating in the areas of illegal migration, arms smuggling, and internal migration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine filed a memorandum with the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2018, accusing it of numerous and systematic violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and the International Convention on Combating the Financing of Terrorism.