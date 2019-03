Kyiv Estimates Cost Of Reconstruction Of Shuliavka Bridge At UAH 1 Billion

Kyiv estimates the cost of a complete reconstruction of the Shuliavka overpass at UAH 1 billion.

The Kyiv city state administration said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will do everything possible to complete the reconstruction in the shortest possible time. I want to note: after reconstruction it will be a new road junction," said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Klitschko noted that the dismantling of the old overpass construction will begin on March 16.

According to the Mayor, 75 bridges and overpasses in the capital are in a pre-emergency condition.

The Kyiv city state administration develops technical documentation to begin repairs on the Patona Bridge.

Besides, reconstruction of the Metro Bridge and the Darnytsa Bridge is in plans.

Kyiv also plans to complete the construction of the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi bridge within two years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv city state administration decided to shut down the traffic on the Shuliavka Bridge due to its reconstruction on March 16.

The construction of a new overpass with a length of 158.17 m is planned to be completed by the end of 2019.