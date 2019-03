NACB Opens Another Case On Embezzlement Of Defense Officials

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) opened another criminal proceeding on the fact of embezzlement of officials in the defense sector.

The NACB wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The episode concerns the embezzlement of money by Ukrspetsexport officials during the purchase of parts and components for aviation equipment.

The case is opened under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code (misappropriation or embezzlement of property or money in a large scale).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, the NACB began to investigate the facts of corruption in defense sector promulgated by journalists of the Nashi Hroshi with Denys Bihus program.