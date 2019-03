The Central Election Commission (CEC) has canceled the registration of Mayor of Lviv and leader of the Samopomich Association party Andrii Sadovyi as a candidate in the March 31 presidential election.

The Central Election Commission made the relevant decision at a meeting on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision was made at Sadovyi’s request.

Sadovyi’s name will not be on the ballot, but his deposit of UAH 2.5 million will not be returned.

Forty-three presidential candidates remain after the cancelation of Sadovyi’s registration.

Sadovyi decided to withdraw from the presidential race in favor of the former Minister of Defense (2005-2007) and leader of the Civic Position party Anatolii Hrytsenko.

Journalist Dmytro Hnap, who previously headed the Slіdstvo.Info investigative journalism project, has also decided to withdraw from the presidential elections in favor of Hrytsenko, but his registration has not yet been canceled officially.

Registered candidates can withdraw from the presidential election until March 7, inclusive.

The final list of presidential candidates that will be on the ballot will be announced on March 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the presidential election will take place on March 31. A second round will be held on April 21 if necessary.