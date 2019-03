Groysman Urges Local Authorities To Cut Heat Tariffs For Households To Lower Than UAH 1,400/Gcal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman urges local authorities to take efforts to cut the cost of heat supplies to households and to hold heat tariffs for households at the level lower than UAH 1,400/Gcal with the current gas price.

He made the call during a telephone conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"You should have four tasks in your everyday action plans. They address energy modernization, energy efficiency, and cutting the heat price with the current gas price to lower than UAH 1,400/Gcal. This is a realistic task," he said.

He notes that the gas price is the same for all municipal heating companies while the heat prices vary from UAH 1,312/Gcal in Ivano-Frankivsk to UAH 1,852/Gcal in Lutsk.

The prime minister also instructed local administrations to draw plans to have heat energy counters installed at 100% of households.

The prime minister also urged local authorities to tackle the terms of contracts between households and suppliers of utility services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2018, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utility Services increased heat tariffs for households due to higher gas price.