The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has sent Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko a motion to strip parliamentary immunity from Verkhovna Rada member Serhii Skuratovskyi (the faction of the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko) who heads the parliamentary committee for construction and housing and utilities infrastructure.

A source in the Prosecutor General's Office said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Prosecutor General Lutsenko will consider submitting the motion to the parliament.

MP Skuratovskyi is suspected of declaring incorrect information which can entail criminal responsibility (Article 366 of the Criminal Code).

Lutsenko has yet to decide whether he will submit the motion to the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine suspects MP Skuratovskyi of corruption and it has drafted a motion to strip parliamentary immunity from him.

MP Skuratovskyi declared UAH 1.8 million of income for 2016 and his wide declared UAH 6.5 million of income for that year.