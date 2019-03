Ihor Hladkovskyi, son of former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi, has sued journalist Denys Bihus.

This follows from the timetable of cases posted on the official website of the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the appeal was submitted to court on March 4 and concerned honor and dignity of Ihor Hladkovskyi.

The defendants are head of the Nashi Hroshi [Our Money] TV show Denys Bihus and investigative journalist Lesia Ivanova.

The case will be heard by judge Volodymyr Hrebeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 4, President Petro Poroshenko dismissed Oleh Hladkovskyi as the first deputy secretary of the NSDC over a scandal triggered by an investigation of journalists of the Nashi Hroshi project.