Russia Connects Continuation Of Gas Transit Through Ukraine With Political Stability And Reaching Of Agreement

The Russian Federation connects the continuation of the transit of natural gas through Ukraine with political stability and the reaching of agreements between the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and Gazprom (Russia).

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said this during an interview with the Luxemburger Wort publication (Luxemburg), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In particular, we are ready to keep gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) even after 2019. Of course, subject to certain conditions. We also talked about them more than once. In brief, this is a settlement of relations between interested companies, beneficial economic and commercial parameters of the transaction, as well as a stable political background," he said.

Medvedev also noted that Russia is not refusing to transit through existing pipelines and that the Nord Stream - 2 and the Turkish Stream do not provide for such decisions with regard to Ukraine and in relation to other countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz is ready to reduce the claims against Gazprom from USD 12 billion to USD 2 billion in the case of signing of a long-term contract for the transit of gas through Ukraine.

Earlier, Andrii Kobolev, board chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, stated that Naftogaz is ready to refuse or reconsider a lawsuit against Gazprom in the Stockholm Arbitration on gas transit in case of a conclusion of a long-term transit contract.

On July 6, Naftogaz filed a lawsuit with the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, demanding a revision of the transit tariff under the contract with Gazprom, and tentatively assesses its monetary claims at USD 11.58 billion, not counting interest.

On February 28, the Stockholm Arbitration satisfied Naftogaz’s claim for compensation of USD 4.63 billion for Gazprom’s understock of gas for transit.

According to the results of two arbitration proceedings in the Stockholm Arbitration, Gazprom must pay USD 2.56 billion in favor of the Naftogaz.