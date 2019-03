On March 4, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv reduced the bail for the former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov from UAH 100 million to UAH 36 million.

The press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court extended the preventive measures, however, on its own initiative, reduced the bail for Nasirov to UAH 36 million hryvnia in accordance with the size of a civil lawsuit in criminal proceedings.

The next hearing is scheduled for 03:30 p.m., March 14.

At the court hearing on March 4, the prosecution did not read a single page of the indictment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, 2017, the court arrested Nasirov and set a bail of UAH 100 million.

On March 16, 2017, the wife and father-in-law of the ex-head of the SFS paid a bail set by the court for him, and he was released from custody.