On the territory of the "Bila Tserkva" industrial park (Kiev region), a new plant Plank will be opened, specializing in the production of electrical accessories. This was announced on Facebook by its founder - Ukrainian businessman and investor Vasyl Khmelnytsky.

The businessman is convinced that for the development of the economy, it is necessary to produce those goods that the country usually imports from abroad. "A few days ago I went to the "Bila Tserkva" industrial park. During one year, the first plant Plank was built there, which will start operations in a month. It will produce electrical accessories. I am convinced that in Ukraine, we can cheaply and qualitatively produce everything we import from Poland, China and other countries. The first test products of our plant Plank are already on the shelves of the local "Epicenter" shops, - wrote Vasyl Khmelnytsky.

The businessman also told that this year, it is planned to open two more new plants in the "Bila Tserkva" industrial park. He calls on the small businesses to cooperate. "In 2019, we plan to launch two more plants in the industrial park. If you are a businessman, and you have a small production or its prototype, join us, and we will together think how to expand it. Small steps that will restart the economy ", - summed up the founder of UFuture.

UFuture Investment Group with its head office in Brussels combines business projects and social initiatives of entrepreneur Vasyl Khmelnytsky. It consists of UDP developer company, Kiev International Airport, "Bila Tserkva" industrial park, one of the leading players in the green energy market UDP Renewables, pharmaceutical company Biopharm, and innovative parks UNIT.City and LvivTech.City.