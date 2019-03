G7, World Bank Calling On Ukraine To Resume Criminal Responsibility For Unlawful Enrichment And Prevent Closur

The G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States) and the World Bank are calling on Ukraine to resume criminal responsibility for unlawful enrichment and prevent closure of case under investigation.

The organizations has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The organizations consider that the decision to cancel responsibility is a considerable defeat in the fight against corruption in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, the Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional bringing officials to criminal responsibility for unlawful enrichment.