The police checks information about an unknown technical equipment installed in the office of the presidential candidate, the head of the Kvartal 95 studio, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The press service of the National Police said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department received a report about an unknown box on the roof of a building on Biloruska Street.

At the scene, Zelenskyi’s security guard told the police that unknown persons had installed suspicious objects on the roof of the apartment building.

The workers of the explosion service checked these items; they do not represent a danger to the lives of people.

The investigative team of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department conducts an inspection of the scene of the incident and withdraws the equipment.

Information about the finding was transferred to the prosecution authorities and the Security Service of Ukraine.

On this fact, the case is open, the issue of providing legal qualification of the event is being resolved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 1, Zelenskyi promised that if he came to power, a monetary reward would be introduced for the “surrender of corrupt officials”.