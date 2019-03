EU Council Extends Sanctions Against Yanukovych, 11 Other Persons Responsible For Unlawful Embezzlement Of Ukr

The Council of the European Union has decided to extend the sanctions against assets of former president Viktor Yanukovych and 11 other Ukrainians responsible for unlawful embezzlement of public funds until March 6, 2020.

Press service of the EU Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the sanctions against one unnamed person were not extended.

Earlier some media reported that the EU ambassadors had excluded former head of the Presidential Administration of Yanukovych, Andrii Kluyev, from the sanction list.

Respective decision will be published on March 5.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2018, the EU Council extended the sanctions against assets of former president Viktor Yanukovych and 12 other Ukrainians responsible for unlawful embezzlement of public funds until March 6, 2019.