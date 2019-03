Naftogaz Asking Court To Declare Unlawful State Audit Service's Demand To Recognize Violations During Payment

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is asking the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to cancel the demand of the State Audit Service to recognize violations during payment of over UAH 228 million in bonuses to Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine Andrii Kobolev.

This follows from respective statement posted on the official website of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is initiating new contract with the leadership of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

In May 2018, the supervisory board of the NJSC decided to allocate USD 4.63 billion in bonuses to the leadership of Naftogaz of Ukraine.