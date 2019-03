Ukraine Pays Coupon Of USD 0.4 Billion On Restructured Eurobonds

Ukraine has paid USD 444.4 million coupon on the eurobonds issued within the framework of a debt transaction in 2015.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

The overall payment made USD 444.4 million.

On October 2015, holders of 13 of 14 issues of sovereign and state-secured eurobonds for a total of USD 14.36 billion and EUR 0.6 billion supported their restructuring.

No consent was obtained only on eurobonds worth USD 3 billion due December 2015 bought by the Russian Federation.

New sovereign eurobonds were issued for a total of USD 11.95 billion at 7.75% per annum on November 12, 2015 and due 2019-2027.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in October 2018, Ukraine placed eurobonds for USD 2 billion.

The organizers of the issue were BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.