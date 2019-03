President Petro Poroshenko has dismissed Oleh Hladkovskyi as the first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

The President of Ukraine said this during his visit to Mykolayiv region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On February 26, Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine, Sviatoslav Tseholko, said that Poroshenko supported Hladkovskyi's suspension as the first deputy secretary of the NSDC for the period of an investigation.

Respective presidential decree has not been promulgated yet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hladkovskyi denies accusation of being involved in military procurements fraud.