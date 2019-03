Zelenskyi Winning Poroshenko By 18% And Tymoshenko By 13% In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election

According to the Rating sociological group, in the second round of the upcoming presidential election Actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, is overcoming incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, by 18%; and Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, - by 13%.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

At the same time, Tymoshenko is winning Poroshenko by 7% in the second round.

The poll was conducted throughout Ukraine except occupied territories of Donbas and the Russia-annexed Crimea on February 19-28.

A total of 2,500 adult residents of Ukraine took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed 2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 25.1% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group in February are ready to vote for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 16.6% for incumbent president Petro Poroshenko, and 16.2% for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, at the upcoming presidential election.