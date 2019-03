The surplus of the current account of balance of payments in January made USD 0.4 billion according to preliminary data.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The surplus of the current account of balance of payments made USD 0.4 billion thanks to considerable narrowing of the trade in commodities.

Increase in foodstuff supplies and resumption of metalware export growth assisting in increase of exportation of commodities to 9.1% year over year.

At the same time, the import remained at the level of the previous year.

That was conditioned by a decrease in energy carriers procurement and certain fall in domestic demand for imported goods against the background of favorable situation in the foreign currency market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, deficit of the current account of balance of payments made USD 4.7 billion, and the balance of payments' surplus made USD 2.9 billion.