NBU Lowers Requirement Of Mandatory Sale Of Foreign Currency Earnings By Exporters From 50% To 30%

The National Bank of Ukraine has lowered the requirement of mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings by exporters in favor of legal entities from 50% to 30%.

This follows from the Executive Order 35 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated February 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Regulator also cancelled the requirement of preliminary booking of funds in hryvnia for further acquisition of foreign currency for businesses from February 7.

The NBU has earlier allowed the population to carry out online foreign currency and bank metal transactions worth up to UAH 150,000 on calendar days.

It means that online acquisition of foreign currency via Internet-banking and mobile applications is available for citizens 24/7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2016, the NBU lowered the limit on mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings from 75% to 65%, and in April 2017 from 65% to 50%.