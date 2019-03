Deutsche Bank provided Ukraine a loan of EUR 529 million, which is secured with a Policy-Based Guarantee (PBG) from the World Bank, on February 28, 2019.

The Ministry of Finance announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Deutsche Bank provided the loan of EUR 529 million in two tranches: EUR 240 million with a maturity of four years and EUR 289 million with a maturity of 10 years.

This loan was secured with the second part of a USD-750-million PBG from the World Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the World Bank provided USD 750 million in PBG to Ukraine on December 18.

Ukraine received a World Bank-guaranteed loan of EUR 349.3 million in late December.