Journalist Hnap Decides To Withdraw From Presidential Elections In Favor Of Hrytsenko

Journalist Dmytro Hnap, who previously headed the Slіdstvo.Info investigative journalism project, has decided to withdraw from this year’s presidential elections in favor of former defense minister (2005-2007) and leader of the Civic Position party Anatolii Hrytsenko.

Hnap announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As you remember, I previously promised to withdraw my candidacy if the democratic forces selected a single candidate. I am reaffirming my promise, and I am also ready to withdraw in favor of Hrytsenko,” he said.

Hnap added that the final decision on withdrawal of his candidacy would be made at the congress of the Power of the People party on Saturday, March 2.

The journalist also welcomed Andrii Sadovyi’s decision to withdraw his candidacy in favor of Hrytsenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mayor of Lviv and leader of the Samopomisch Association party Andrii Sadovyi decided on March 1 to withdraw from the presidential elections in favor of former defense minister Hrytsenko.