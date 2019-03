The technical mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Ukraine on March 5-13.

The IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A technical team consisting of several IMF specialists will visit Kyiv on March 5-13 to discuss developments in the economic sphere and progress towards the introduction of reforms envisaged by the stand-by program with Ukraine," he said.

He did not disclose any other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late April 2014, the IMF approved a credit program for Ukraine for USD 17.01 billion, and in early May provided the first tranche of a stand-by loan in the amount of USD 3.19 billion.

On March 11, 2015, the IMF Board of Directors approved the allocation of USD 17.5 billion to Ukraine under the 4-year EFF (Extended Fund Facility) program instead of the stand-by program.

The IMF decided to change the previous stand-by program to an “extended financing mechanism” due to the longer need for the balance of payments of Ukraine.

In October 2018, Ukraine and the IMF agreed on a new stand-by program.

The new program with the requested access of USD 3.9 billion will serve as the basis for the economic policy of the government in 2019.

It will focus on continuing financial consolidation and lowering inflation, as well as reforms to strengthen tax administration, the financial sector and the energy sector.