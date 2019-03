Russian Military Start Joint Drills With DPR And LPR Militants In Application Of Reconnaissance Strike Complex

The Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that since February 26, Russian military have started drills along with militants of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) in application of reconnaissance strike complexes.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Maksym Prauta, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the Russian military command has started measures on raising combat readiness of militants.

