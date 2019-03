NACP Considering Impossible To Establish Features Of Unlawful Enrichment In E-Declarations Of Officials For 20

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) states that it is impossible to establish features of unlawful enrichment within officials' e-declarations for 2015-2018.

The NACP has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Agency Chairperson Oleksandr Manhul, the NACP sees only a couple of options to settle the issue, however, did not call them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, the Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional bringing to justice officials for unlawful enrichment.