18.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Sofia Center Ready To Vote For Zelenskyi, 15.4% For Tymoshenko, 12.1% For Poros

A total of 18.3% of pollees questioned by the Sofia Sociological Surveys Center are ready to vote for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 15.4% for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, and 12.1% for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, at the upcoming presidential election.

Besides, 11.2% are ready to vote for co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko, 6.4% - for Civic Position leader, Anatolii Hrytsenko, 4.3% - for Radical Party leader, Oleh Liashko, 2.5% - for non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament / leader of the Nashi party, and 2.1% - for Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi.

Other candidates would get less than 2% of votes.

The poll was conducted between February 20 and 26.

A total of 2,012 adult respondents took part in the poll in all regions located on the controlled territory of Ukraine.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the data available as at February 25, a total of 26.4% of Ukrainians were ready to vote for the Kvartal 95 studio’s head Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 18% for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, and 13.8% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader, Yuliya Tymoshenko, if presidential elections were held in early February.