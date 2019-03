NBU Decides To Revise Criteria Of Determination Of Systemically Important Banks

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to alter the criteria under which it determines systemically important banks for a following year.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respective decision is linked to the necessity for utilization of international expertise in determination of the systemic importance criteria, in particular, the recommendations of the European Banking Authority.

New approaches have to be more precise in determining the banks' importance for the market.

In March-April 2019, the NBU will complete resumption of methodology of estimation of the bank's systemic importance

The revised criteria as well as the list of systemically important banks approved under them for 2020 will be published on the official website of the NBU before June 1, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the current criteria, since 2016, systemically important banks have been PrivatBank, Kyiv-based Ukrainian Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank), and Kyiv-based Oschadbank (Savings Bank) state-run bank.

In 2019, the aforementioned banks are remaining to be systemically important banks.