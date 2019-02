Court To Start Considering Omelian's Case On April 3

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv intends to start considering the case of Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelian on April 3.

This is stated in the agenda on the website of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that a panel of three judges headed by Mariya Zelynska was formed to consider the case.

The first meeting is scheduled for April 3 at 9:30 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office sent the illegal-enrichment case against Omelian to court.

He is charged under Part 3 of Article 368-2 (illegal enrichment) and Article 366-1 (declaration of unreliable information) of the Criminal Code.