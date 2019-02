The Verkhovna Rada extended the work of the temporary parliamentary investigation commission to investigate attacks on the acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk and other activists for three months.

290 MPs voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No.10020 with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, for further investigation of information about the attack on Handziuk and other activists the work of the commission extended until May 28.

Besides, the Parliament will hear an interim report of the commission in 2 weeks on March 14.

Verkhovna Rada also expelled MP Yevhen Rybchynskyi (People's Will group) from the committee and appointed MP Serhii Shakhov (People's Will group) instead of him.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Prosecutor General's Office, the National Police, and the Security Service of Ukraine are recommended to promptly respond to appeals and reports from public activists containing facts of attacks on them.

The draft resolution recommends that the Prosecutor General's Office take response measures to the facts in the commission's report, strengthen supervision over the observance of legality in the work of the National Police, respond promptly to all cases of violations of the law and take measures in the case of non-compliance with the requirements of the prosecutor, and check possible offenses from complaints and appeals from any sources.

The commission also recommends Verkhovna Rada to resolve the issue of legislative support for strengthening the guarantees of the independence of a forensic expert and ensuring proper implementation of forensic activities, and recommends the parliamentary committee on legislative support for law enforcement - to develop and submit a bill on the establishment of punishment by imprisonment for a term from 5 to 12 years for a threat or violence against a journalist in collusion by a group of persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, the Prosecutor General's Office has served Vladyslav Manher, the chairperson of the Kherson Regional Council, suspected of organizing the assassination of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk, with charge papers.

On November 6, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada established a temporary parliamentary investigation commission to investigate attacks on the acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk and other activists.

Assailants poured hydrochloric acid on Handziuk in downtown Kherson on July 31, 2018. On November 4, she died in hospital.