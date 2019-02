QDCP Refuses To Open Disciplinary Proceedings Against Lutsenko For Campaigning For Poroshenko

The Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP) has rejected a request by the Zaporizhia region’s former prosecutor Oleksandr Shatskyi to open disciplinary proceedings against Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko for campaigning for President Petro Poroshenko at a forum in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian News Agency obtained a copy of the relevant decision by the QDCP.

The QDCP studied the complaint filed by Shatskyi and determined that it did not contain specific information to confirm that Lutsenko committed a disciplinary offense.

The QDCP also noted that Lutsenko was on an unpaid leave on the day of the forum, which Poroshenko attended.

In addition, the QDCP emphasized that the forum “From Kruty to Brussels: We are Going our Own Way” was not a political event but a national event that, according to a presidential decree, was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the Battle of Kruty.

The QDCP added that the forum was not a Poroshenko campaign event because he was not registered as a presidential candidate at that time.

According to the QDCP, Lutsenko did not campaign for presidential candidates at the forum but drew attention to the need for all participants in the electoral process to abide by the law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shatskyi asked the QDCP to take disciplinary measures against Lutsenko for campaigning for Poroshenko.