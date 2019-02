SACPO: Abolishment Of Criminal Prosecution For Unlawful Enrichment Entails Recognition Of All Evidence In Crim

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) states that the abolition of criminal prosecution for unlawful enrichment entails the recognition of all evidence in criminal proceedings as inadmissible.

The SACPO's press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The unconstitutional nature of the article on unlawful enrichment entails the inadmissibility of all the evidence gathered in the course of the investigation of a crime designated by it - first of all, the results of secret investigative actions,” reads the statement.

Besides, this decision of the Constitutional Court entails the leveling of Article 366-1 (declaration of unreliable information) of the Criminal Code.

Due to the current situation, the SACPO has to reconsider the evidence base in all relevant criminal cases, primarily in the cases of Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelian, the head of the State Audit Service Lidia Havrylova and former prosecutor of the ATO forces Kostiantyn Kulyk.

As for Kulyk, the prosecutor's office intends to drop charges from him at the next court meeting.

In total, the SACPO and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau have to close about 70 criminal proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, the Constitutional Court ruled that criminal prosecution of officials for illegal enrichment is unconstitutional.