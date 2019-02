President Petro Poroshenko suggests that the Verkhovna Rada reintroduce criminal prosecution for unlawful enrichment, taking into account the comments of the Constitutional Court.

The President's press-service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This morning I signed and now I am giving instructions to register the presidential bill, which takes into account those comments (which were made by the Constitutional Court), but the position remains fundamental - the inevitability of criminal punishment for unlawful enrichment," Poroshenko said while giving a speech during a meeting of the Kirovohrad Region Development Council.

The President also ordered to submit the bill to the Parliament as urgent.

He recalled that the article on criminal prosecution for unlawful enrichment was declared unconstitutional, since it violated the principle of presumption of innocence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, the Constitutional Court ruled that criminal prosecution of officials for illegal enrichment is unconstitutional.