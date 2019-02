Court In Germany Sentences Nephew Of Russian TV Host Kiselev To 2 Years And 3 Months In Prison For Preparing T

A court in Germany sentenced to 2 years and 3 months in prison Sergey Kiselev, the nephew of Russian TV presenter Dmitry Kiselev, for preparing to participate in the war in Donbas on the side of the militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Russian TV channel RTVI.

"In Germany, TV presenter's Dmitry Kiselev nephew Sergey Kiselev was sentenced on February 28 to 2 years and 3 months of imprisonment for preparing to participate in hostilities in the east of Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to investigators, in August 2014, Kiselev underwent combat training in a camp near St. Petersburg and learned how to handle a machine gun and a pistol.

Kiselev partially pleaded guilty, so the state prosecutor, the defense and the court agreed that the punishment would be limited to 2 years and 3 months of imprisonment.

In passing the verdict, the judge noted that precisely prove that the accused had completed combat training failed, although a lot of things speak in favor of this.

Besides, the judge took into account that Kiselev had no criminal record.

In passing the verdict, he was freed from a charge of violating the gun control law.

The case against Sergey Kiselev was started after an interview with his uncle, which was released in the spring of 2016.

In it, Dmitry Kiselev mentioned that his nephew went to fight as a volunteer in Donbas, and participated in the battles near Horlivka of Donetsk region.

In the spring of 2018, the police received his European arrest warrant.

Sergei Kiselev was detained in Bulgaria and extradited to Germany.

In this process, which was led by the Bavarian prosecutor's office, it was considered only the preparation of Kiselev to participate in hostilities in the east of Ukraine.

If Kiselev is accused of participating directly in the hostilities, then the federal prosecutor's office will conduct this case.

He has already confessed that he was in Donbas, but claims that he did not kill anyone.

