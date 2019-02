The Austrian prosecutor general believes that the Higher Regional Court of Vienna made the decision to allow extradition of businessman Dmytro Firtash to the United States without sufficiently examining the circumstances of the case and without determining whether the extradition request from the United States was politically motivated.

This was reported by the Tiroler Tageszeitung publication.

The prosecutor general filed an appeal against the decision of the Higher Regional Court of Vienna.

“The prosecutor general believes that the Higher Regional Court of Vienna did not sufficiently investigate whether the extradition request from the United States was politically motivated. Even in ‘purely criminal’ cases, it should be examined whether political motivation exists. The prosecutor general therefore recommends that the Supreme Court establish that the law was violated and annul the decision of the Higher Regional Court of Vienna. In that case, the Higher Regional Court of Vienna will have to decide again on the extradition case," the publication wrote.

This report was confirmed by the Die Presse publication.

According to the prosecutor general, the Higher Regional Court of Vienna should be more specific with regard to specific facts.

It was noted that the Higher Regional Court of Vienna was satisfied with reference to the long-standing democratic and constitutional traditions of the United States.

The Supreme Court must now make a decision on the appeal by the prosecutor general.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Regional Court of Vienna refused to extradite Firtash to the United States on May 1, 2015.

The court ruled that the extradition request was politically motivated.

On February 21, 2017, the Higher Regional Court of Vienna ruled that Firtash could be extradited to the United States, upholding the appeal that the Austrian prosecutor’s office filed against the court of first instance’s decision.

The case is now pending before the Supreme Court of Austria, which has suspended extradition proceedings.