Members of the Ukrainian Parliament, Mustafa Nayem, Serhii Leschenko and Svitlana Zalischuk decided to quit the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction.

MPs wrote about this in social networks, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Filed an application to quit from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction. That was just a formality as we have long been on the different sides of value fence," Nayem wrote on Telegram.

The MP noted that he came to politics after the revolution and does not want to have a connection with the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party.

"I wrote an application to quit from the PPB (Petro Poroshenko Bloc) parliamentary faction. I don’t think that the mandate is a slave’s ticket. Over the past 4 years it has given the opportunity to fight for important laws. For example, the law on anticorruption court. But further it is not possible to have any reference to this abbreviation. Theft from soldiers is beyond the limits," Zalischuk wrote this on Twitter.

An application about the request to exclude from the faction was also published by Serhii Leschenko on Facebook.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, Nayem called on presidential candidates, leader of the Civic Position, Anatolii Hrytsenko; leader of the Samopomich Association, Andrii Sadovyi; and singer Sviatoslav Vakarchuk to unite in order to support one common candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

On February 25, Hrytsenko announced that he intends to appoint Zalischuk as Minister of Foreign Affairs if elected president.