Presidential candidate / Actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, is advocating further cooperation between Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Zelenskyi's press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi has met with IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, Goesta Ljungman, on February 23. At the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF. Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted importance of further cooperation and increase in living standards in Ukraine," the statement says.

Zelenskyi also said that if elected as the head of the state, his first steps will be reformation of security sector, fight against corruption, land reform initiation, ensuring stability of the banking system and independence of the NBU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, Zelenskyi had a meeting with United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker and Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch.