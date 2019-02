Ukraine Expected To Pay USD 160 Million To IMF On March 1

Ukraine is expected to pay the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about USD 160 million on Friday, March 1.

This follows from the IMF website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 1, Ukraine will have to pay the IMF 114.334 million special drawing rights or USD 160 million in equivalent.

The payment will be within the framework of the earlier active stand-by program.

The next payment is scheduled for April 30 and will make 21,700 special drawing rights.

In 2019, Ukraine will have to pay the IMF over USD 1.9 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, in 2019, Ukraine will have to UAH 150.13 billion or USD 5.4 billion on foreign debts.