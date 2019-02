The UkrOboronProm state defense concern has suspended the director of the Morozov Kharkiv Engineering Design Bureau, Oleksii Babych, and the director of the state-owned Izium Instrument-Making Plant (Izium, Kharkiv region), Serhii Filonenko.

UkrOboronProm announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The director of the state-owned A. Morozov Kharkiv Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau Oleksii Babych and the director of the state-owned Izium Instrument-Making Plant, Serhii Filonenko, have been suspended from their posts," the statement said.

According to the statement, UkrOboronProm’s Director General Pavlo Bukin decided to suspend Babych and Filonenko in connection with the significant public resonance caused by media reports, and their suspension is aimed at creating conditions for the relevant investigation by law enforcement agencies.

The statement stated that UkrOboronProm would provide investigators with all the necessary information and that the concern’s management was interested in investigation of all the proceedings as soon as possible and punishment of all guilty officials in accordance with the law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko has demanded that law enforcement officials verify the report by the Nashi Hroshi [Our Money] program’s journalists regarding embezzlement by UkrOboronProm officials.

He has also supported the suspension of Oleh Hladkovskyi from the post of first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) for the duration of the investigation.