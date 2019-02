SBU Classifies Information On Progress Of Investigation Of Case Against External Intelligence Service First De

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has classified information on the progress of the investigation of the case against the first deputy head of the External Intelligence Service Serhii Semochko.

This is stated in the response of the SBU to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

The SBU declined to say what the deadlines for the investigation of the criminal proceedings were established and whether the decisions on the application of security measures were issued.

“The terms of the pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings are defined in Article 219 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Information about the circumstances of the investigation specified by you in the criminal proceedings request constitutes the secret of the pre-trial investigation and yet has not been granted permission by the investigator to disclose them,” the response to the request said.

Also, the SBU refused to report whether international legal orders were sent to Russia in the framework of this criminal proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the counterespionage department of the Security Service of Ukraine has established that the common-law wife of Serhii Semochko, the first deputy head of the External Intelligence Service of Ukraine, is a citizen of Russia.

On October 16, the SBU launched an investigation into Semochko in the case of treason.

Also in October, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau opened criminal proceedings on the fact of his illegal enrichment.

Semochko denies illegal enrichment and accuses journalists of manipulation.

He also denies the fact of obtaining Russian citizenship by his relatives.